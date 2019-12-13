Woman honored for her role in helping suicidal man

An Ed-tech in Searsport was honored for her actions after talking a man down from suicide.

The town of Stockton Springs awarded Rachel Johnson with a certificate recognizing her actions on Monday afternoon.

She was driving home that day on Route 1 in Stockton Springs when she saw what she thought was an animal blocking traffic up ahead.

She pulled over to find it was a man sitting in the middle of the road in the rain.

She asked him to come over to the side of the road so she could speak with him safely.

"We had a talk I said you're having a bad day aren't you. He said yeah I want to kill myself. I said every life matters. You matter. There are resources for you out there that can help you."

Officer Jon Shaw with the Stockton Springs Police Department said when they arrived on scene they were glad to see someone had stopped to help.

"She was very compassionate, very calm demeanor through a very not calm situation. So I definitely think this award was warranted and without her actions there would have been a different outcome."

The Searsport Police Department also gave her a challenge coin to thank her for her actions.

