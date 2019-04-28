Woman hit and killed by suspected drunk driver, with child in car

A Gray woman is dead after authorities say she was hit and killed by a drunk driver, with his child in the car.

Cumberland County deputies said Samantha Rinaldi was unresponsive in the road when they responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday. She died from her injuries at Maine Medical Center.

Deputies arrested the driver, Jay Westra, 58 of North Yarmouth. He is accused of drunken driving. Authorities say his young daughter was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

The crash happened along Yarmouth Road in Gray. The road was shut down briefly Saturday.

Westra was taken to the Cumberland County Jail.