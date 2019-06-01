Woman hit and killed by 17 year-old driver in Buxton

A woman was hit and killed by a car while walking along Main Street in Buxton on Saturday.

The Buxton Police Department says the 66-year-old woman died on the scene around 5:45 p.m., near the area of Salmon Falls Road.

Investigators say the driver of the car that hit her was a 17-year-old male from Windham. Police did not release any information about the circumstances of the collision.

An accident reconstruction team from Saco is working to help investigators determine what led up to the crash.