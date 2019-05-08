Woman from Hope sentenced for deadly car crash in Woolwich

A woman from Hope who killed a couple in a car crash in Woolwich has been ordered to serve six years in prison.

35-year-old Danielle Ward was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty in March to manslaughter.

She also admitted to driving under the influence, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child.

Ward was driving on Route 1 in January of 2017 when she veered into the oncoming lane and slammed head-on into another vehicle.

70-year-old Robert Martin and his wife, Carolyn, died.

Six children in Ward's vehicle were injured and taken to the hospital. Three of the children were Ward's.

As part of the sentence, Ward also lost her driver's license for at least 10 years.