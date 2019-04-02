Woman found not criminally responsible in Sanford baseball field killing

A woman charged with driving onto a Maine baseball field and killing a man with her car has been found not criminally responsible for his death.

52-year-old Carol Sharrow appeared in York County Superior Court Tuesday afternoon.

Police say Sharrow drove onto a baseball field during a game at Goodall Park in Sanford and struck 68-year-old Douglas Parkhurst, of West Newfield.

Parkhurst died en route to a hospital.

According to the Portland Press Herald, the judge ordered Sharrow committed to Riverview Psychiatric Center in Augusta.

Two psychologists testified Tuesday in York County Superior Court that Sharrow was experiencing a manic episode at the time of the crash.

Sharrow previously pleaded not guilty and not criminally responsible to multiple charges, including manslaughter and aggravated assault, in connection with the man's death in June.