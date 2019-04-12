Woman found dead in Sabattus fire

The state fire marshal's office is investigating a deadly fire in Sabattus.

Six departments responded to the home on Wales Road around 3 Friday afternoon.

Officials say a woman's body was discovered once the fire was knocked down.

The fire chief says the woman was the only one inside the home that did not have working smoke detectors or utilities.

The chief says that lots of personal belongings were blocking doors, making it difficult for firefighters to get inside the house.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The state medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine how she died.