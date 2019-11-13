Woman escapes Carmel crash with minor injuries

A woman escaped with minor injuries after crashing her car in Carmel Wednesday afternoon.

She told State Police the wind pushed her car off the shoulder of the interstate where she hit ice and slid down the embankment.

Her car got stuck between several trees, trapping her in the vehicle.

First responders from Carmel and Hermon were on scene and had to shut down a lane of the interstate for about an hour.

Cody Sullivan, Asst. Fire Chief for the Hermon Fire Department says, "We had to utilize the hydraulic extraction tools to open the doors and remove the person from the vehicle. We have been to a few accidents today and slick roadways have been contributing factors."

State Police remind everyone that ice remains on the roads and drivers should use caution.