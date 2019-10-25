Woman trafficked girls she was entrusted to help, police say

A woman entrusted with helping at-risk girls trafficked them instead, police say.

Police say Samaria Williams trafficked at-risk girls she was hired to help. (Source: Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office)

The victims said they met the woman when she was a worker at a treatment facility for adolescent girls, but instead of protecting them, police say she forced them into prostitution.

Samaria Williams and Kendra Bey of Milwaukee are accused of child sex trafficking.

Police say Bey met at least two teens at the Milwaukee Academy while working at the facility.

Milwaukee Academy is supposed to be a safe haven and treatment facility for adolescent girls, some who have already been victims of child sex trafficking.

A worker there told WISN she didn't know about the allegations.

The victims say Bey and Williams ended up picking up both girls after they were no longer living at the academy and took them to Chicago, where they were going to do prostitution activities.

The girls said they were also forced into sex acts with strangers in Milwaukee.

The girls told police Bey posted ads on Backpage.com with random names, pictures and phone numbers and then sold the teens for sex with strangers for several hundred dollars per day each. Police said the girls were trafficked in Iowa, Minnesota, Tennessee and other Wisconsin cities, as well as several Milwaukee-area homes.

Court records indicate that Bey and Williams are on the run, facing arrest warrants.

The allegations stem from 2015.

The academy says Bey passed a criminal background check and that she worked there for three months before she was fired for failing to show up for work.

