Scarborough police say a woman who was hit by a driver while riding her bike on Route 1 has died.

Police say, Kathleen Kirsch, 63 of Scarborough, passed away from her injuries.

Officers say she was riding her bike in front of On the Vine Marketplace near Broadturn Road when she was hit by a driver.

The crash happened around 3:15 p.m Friday.

Officers say they're still investigating the crash.