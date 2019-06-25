Woman convicted of murdering 4 year old girl scheduled for sentencing today

A Wiscasset woman convicted of murdering a 4-year-old girl is scheduled for sentencing today.

In April, a judge found Shawna Gatto guilty of murder in the 2017 death of Kendall Chick.

Witnesses testified the child's body was covered with bruises and one of her eyes was swollen shut when responders discovered her body.

Chick was placed in the care of Gatto and her fiancé by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

The Child Welfare Agency came under increased scrutiny after the deaths of Chick and 10-year-old Marissa Kennedy in Stockton Springs.

