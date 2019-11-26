Woman convicted of manslaughter of her baby requests new trial

Miranda Hopkins was back in court today in Belfast arguing for a new trial.

She was convicted of manslaughter in December 20-17 for the death of her infant son Jaxson.

During her trial, she blamed the boy's death on her other two autistic children.

She wants the court to take DNA tests from them to be presented as new evidence.

A subpoena has been issued to the father of the children in order to discuss whether or not the DNA tests will be taken.

"Not as much was accomplished as we would like but we have taken a critical step forward and accomplishing the service of this subpoena on Mr. Gathercole Sr. So that he would have an opportunity to contest or agree to the actual production that we're seeking at this time," said Logan Perkins, Hopkin's defense attorney.

Hopkins is due back in court in early February.