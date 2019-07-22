Woman charged with OUI after striking trooper's cruiser

A Springvale woman is facing charges after hitting a Maine State Police cruiser with her vehicle.

According to state police, the trooper was helping another motorist in Lebanon Saturday.

A car allegedly driven by 22-year old Molly Foisy was seen speeding and passing other vehicles.

Authorities say it ended up hitting the police cruiser and just missing the tow truck driver.

No injuries were reported.

Troopers say Foisy was driving drunk at the time.

Foisy was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence. She was also charged with driving to endanger and issued citations for a move over violation and texting while driving.