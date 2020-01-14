Woman charged after allegedly crashing car into hydrant with child in car

A woman involved in a crash on Ohio Street in Bangor Tuesday morning is now accused of endangering her child by driving after using drugs.

Police say around 9:30 a.m., 32-year-old Melanie Smith of Bangor went off the road, striking mailboxes and a fire hydrant.

Police say her three year old child was in the back of the car.

According to a police report, not only was the hydrant struck but also it was dragged a considerable distance down the road, and was stuck in the front of the car.

Police say Smith told them she was tired but police say after evaluating her they believe she had been using drugs.

She is being charged with operating under the influence and child endangerment.

The Bangor Water District tells us they will work to replace that hydrant in the coming days.

Police add that they encourage anyone struggling with drug addiction to reach out for help.

You can call 211 for information of available resources in your area.