Woman attacked in car while stopped at Portland traffic light

A 31-year-old Westbrook woman was attacked Tuesday morning in her car while stopped at a traffic light in Portland, police said.

The incident was reported at 7:40 a.m. at the intersection of Park Avenue and St. John Street.

Police said a man got into the woman's car while it was stopped and demanded a ride.

When she refused, the man hit her in the head with a bottle, grabbed the keys from the ignition and ran off, police said.

The woman refused medical treatment investigators said.

Police said that while this type of attack is uncommon in Portland, people should be aware of their surroundings and keep their car doors locked.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 874-8575.