Woman arrested for alleged drug trafficking, infant with her at Fairfield home

Tuesday afternoon a woman was arrested after the search of another Fairfield home.

33-year-old Katrina Rimes is charged with aggravated trafficking and drug possession.

Police say her infant child was in the home on Montcalm Street and taken into state custody.

Police say they seized $4,000 worth of heroin, scales, and other items used for selling drugs.

When arrested Rimes was out on bail for drug dealing.

She was arrested in July after the Fairfield Police Department searched her former home.

She's being held without bail.

