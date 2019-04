A woman accused of using phony money at a convenience store in Bangor was in court today.

Tiffany Voisine is charged with forgery.

She was arrested on March 28th.

Police say she tried to spend two fake 100-dollar bills at Leadbetters near downtown Bangor.

We're told fake money is being printed and circulated in Bangor and Brewer.

Voisine is being held without bail and is due back in court in June.