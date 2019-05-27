Woman accused of killing Owls Head woman she was hired to help due in court

The woman accused of killing a woman she was hired to help in Owls Head is expected to enter a plea Tuesday.

37-year-old Sarah Richards of South Thomaston is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockland for murder and theft.

Police say 83-year-old Helen Carver was paying Richards to shovel snow at her home in Owls Head.

Carver was killed in February. Her son discovered her body in her home.

Police say a week before Carver was murdered, she reported Richards stole her debit card.

Court documents say Richards claims Carver came at her and she tackled Carver, then hit her in the head with a tool.

An autopsy shows Carver died from blunt force trauma with evidence she was strangled, too.