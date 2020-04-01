Woman accused of killing Owls Head woman may plead guilty in June

A South Thomaston woman accused of killing a woman from Owls Head who hired her to do odd jobs is expected to admit to the crime.

The Village Soup reports a change of plea hearing for 38-year-old Sarah Richards will likely take place at the end of June.

She's accused of murdering 83-year-old Helen Carver in February of last year.

Police say Carver was paying Richards to shovel snow at her home and confronted Richards about a stolen debit card.

Court documents say Richards is seen on surveillance video using Carver's card.

The medical examiner found that Carver's death was caused by blunt force trauma with signs of strangulation.