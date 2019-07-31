Harry Potter celebration in Bangor

Wand-wielding wizards and warlocks, and even a few tag-along muggles flocked to downtown Bangor.

Central Street was transformed into Diagon Alley - the famous spot from the Harry Potter series.

The street was shut down from 7 to 10 for the event, but downtown stores began celebrations as early as four.

This is the 4th annual Harry Potter Celebration and every year it has continued to grow.

More than 1,000 people showed up to take part in the potter party.

According to the book series, July 31st is Harry Potter's birthday as well as author J.K. Rowlings too.