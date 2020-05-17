Wizard of Oz draws a sold-out crowd to Pride's Corner drive-in movie theater

The Pride's Corner drive-in movie theater opened again on Saturday to a sold-out crowd of pent-up movie-goers.

"It feels very nice because I've been inside so long," said Emma Ferris, one of the guests at Saturday's show. "It feels good to be able to see a movie again."

Guests were required to park their cars between specially installed poles which ensured each vehicle was a safe distance apart. Distancing and mask-wearing guidelines were enforced at the snack stand but snacks were still sold and served. Guests were allowed to sit in front of their cars but not near the sides of them.

"The general public has been doing a great job," said Jeff Tevanian, the operator at Pride's Corner. "They've been following the COVID-19 requirements and recommendations so it's gonna be a great evening."

Saturday's showing was the 1939 Hollywood classic, "The Wizard of Oz."

There are still tickets available for Sunday's screening.