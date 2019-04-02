Wizard of Oz Spring Musical comes to The Grand in Ellsworth

Emma Campbell, who plays Dorothy in the Wizard of Oz and Nick Turner – Executive Director of The Grand, were special guests during our TV5 Morning News on Tuesday.

They sat down with Joy Hollowell to discuss the upcoming Spring Musical which takes place on Saturday at The Grand in Ellsworth.

• Saturday, April 6, 2019

• 2:00 pm 5:00 pm at The grand in Ellsworth

Friday, 7:00pm, Saturday, 2:00pm & 7:00pm, Sunday, 2:00pm

Directed by Leslie Michaud.

$20 adults & seniors, $18 grand members, $12 students (15&under) reserved seating.

