Witnesses who could be called during Sharon Carrillo trial include Julio Carrillo and Shawna Gatto

As jury selection continues in Belfast, we get a glimpse of how many witnesses may be called to testify in the trial of 34-year-old Sharon Carrillo.

She's accused of beating her daughter to death in Stockton Springs.

10-year-old Marissa Kennedy's body was found in the family's condo in February of last year.

The defense team could present close to 100 witnesses.

People on that list include Marissa's stepfather, Julio Carrillo, who is in prison, sentenced to 55 years for his role in the girls' death.

School officials, medical personnel, and family members might also be called to testify.

The prosecution's witness list is long too and includes includes state officials and prison workers.

Both sides say they might call Shawna Gatto, who was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the death of 4-year-old Kendall Chick.

Kendall and Marissa's deaths led to discussions about child welfare reform.