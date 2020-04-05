With weather warming, safety is a must when enjoying the outdoors

The weather is warming, the snow is melting, but many Mainers are wondering how they will get outside this spring season.

"There's a lot of options out there that are still available. It's not the ones you would normally think of but since some state parks and other town areas have closed there's still quite a few areas where you can visit," said Mark Latti, Director of Communications for the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife.

Just remember, things are closed for a reason, for the sake of your health and others.

But it is still important to enjoy the outside, as long as you do it safely and follow government restrictions.

"Governor Mills has really stressed the importance of getting outside and exercising. I think it's an important message for all of us. Not only for our physical health but for our mental well being as well. Things like fishing, hiking, walking, you know boating, canoeing, kayaking. These are all things that she encourages people to continue to do both for their physical and mental well being. But she also stressed that you need to be safe," said Latti.

Whatever your outdoor activity is, it's important to continue social distancing. But even more important during times like this are to make smart choices. Our first responders are busier than ever.

"Keep your social distancing, six feet apart. Choose some activity that is within your capabilities. Don't over do it, don't hike too steep a mountain. Don't go in an unmarked area if you're uncomfortable with that. We don't want to stress our emergency service personnel out anymore," said Latti.

For information on what is still open to the public, visit one of the following websites.

- maine.gov/ifw

- maine.gov/dacf/parks

- mainetrailfinder.com

