With most events canceled, Augusta RV show brings out hundreds

With most events around the state being cancelled or postponed due to Coronavirus, the RV show was a go at the Augusta Civic Center this weekend.

"We've had to take a lot of safety precautions because of the virus right now, so we're taking the suggestion from the government to limit it. We do not let more than 250 people in here at the same time," said Reid Lanpher, one of the event's organizers.

"As far as sterilizing and everything so, I am completely happy about how the Civic Center has accommodated us and accommodated the public and their safety walking through that door," said Teresa Nash, another event organizer.

"A lot of people are staying away which is fine, it's their decision, it worked out okay so we have a more comfortable number of people here. We've had numerous people thank us for canceling the event and leaving the decision up to them," said Lanpher.

For more information on the status of future events at the Augusta Civic Center you can go to augustamaine.gov.