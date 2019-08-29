With Maine highway deaths up 24%, police stepping up holiday traffic enforcement

Maine highway deaths are up 24 percent this year and because of that, the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is coordinating increased traffic enforcement for Labor Day.

Nearly 40 police departments across the state have received federal highway safety money to fund the increased patrols.

The effort is part of the national campaign "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over."The increased enforcement has been underway for the past two weeks and concludes Labor Day, officials said.

Highway Safety Director Lauren Stewart said 105 people have been killed in crashes in Maine this year, compared to 84 deaths for the same period a year ago.

Stewart said eight people were killed during the last three Labor Day weekends.