With Lyme disease on the rise in Maine, officials warn against ticks

It's not just humans enjoying the nice weather. The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention wants to remind people heading outdoors that ticks are active.

The Maine CDC says incidence of Lyme disease in our state has steadily climbed over the last 15 years. Officials say the reported cases of the disease reached a record level 2019, with at least 2,150 confirmed and probable Lyme cases.

Ways to reduce the likelihood of a tick bite include using repellent, wearing light-colored clothing that covers the arms and legs and performing daily checks.

