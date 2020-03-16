With Bangor Library closed, there are still plenty of online resources

With the Bangor Library closed to the public, many folks are without a valuable resource.

Beyond just books, the library provides internet access, lectures and their art gallery.

Of course this does provide an opportunity for an intensive cleaning, they have been bleaching and wiping things down as well as quarantining recently returned books.

But the library wants to remind you that there are still plenty of things you can do online if you have a library card.

"There are lots of different things that people do in the library that you can't do when we're closed due to Coronavirus. There are a lot of things you can do with a library card even when we're closed though. Year round you can get access to magazines like Ranger Rick, the New Yorker, popular science popular mechanics, through a resource we have called flipster. Where you just download the app on your phone and you have on your phone access to the magazines," said Ben Treat, Bangor Library Director.

For information on other online resources, you can go to bangorpubliclibrary.org.