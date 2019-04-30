Wiscasset woman found guilty of murdering 4 year old Kendall Chick

Guilty...that is the judge's verdict for a Wiscasset woman charged with murdering 4-year-old Kendall Chick in December of 2017.

Shawna Gatto has been found guilty of depraved indifference murder for the fatal beating of Chick, who had been placed in the care of Gatto and her fiance, the girl's grandfather, by the Maine Department of Health and Human Services.

At trial, witnesses testified Kendall's body was covered with bruises and one of her eyes was swollen shut when responders discovered her lifeless body in December 2017.

DHHS came under increased scrutiny after the deaths of Kendall and a 10-year-old girl in Stockton Springs, Marissa Kennedy.