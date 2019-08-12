Winthrop offering "non-traditional lending" at the library

Traditionally, the library is a place that loans out books, but in Winthrop they are offering more than just reading material.

The Bailey Public Library in Winthrop has been loaning snowshoes to the public in the winter since 2015, but this summer they've expanded their roster of non-traditional library items that are available to borrow.

The library now has everything from fishing poles, to bird-watching kits, and even Reid State Park passes available to loan out, just like any of their books.

Non-profits, small businesses, and the general public have taken advantage of the library's non-traditional lending.

"The mission of a library as literacy-based will never change," said Richard Fortin, of the Bailey Public Library. "These things that we can also offer, they get people into the doors, and they get people thinking of the value of a public library."

