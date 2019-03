A Winthrop man who attacked a woman with a knife and assaulted a two-year-old boy will spend the next two years in prison.

24-year-old Brian Diaz pleaded guilty last week to assault and was sentenced.

Diaz was arrested in July.

Police say the 27-year-old woman and the toddler were injured in an apartment on Bowdoin Street.

The boy had two broken ribs, the woman was slashed in the leg.