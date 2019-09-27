Winthrop man arrested for gross sexual assault

A man from Winthrop is accused of raping a girl for years starting when she just 14.

According to the Kennebec Journal, 47-year-old Jeffery Tyler was arrested at Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta where he's the facilities director.

Court documents say the girl told authorities she and Tyler began emailing each other when she was 12 and that progressed to a sexual relationship when she was 14.

She told police she would meet Tyler in his office at Bread of Life and other places where they would have sex.

Tyler reportedly told police he didn't have sex with the girl until she was 18.

He's charged with gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

Tyler's bail is set at $10,000.

