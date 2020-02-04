Winthrop man accused of rape pleads not guilty

Tuesday in an Augusta courtroom, a Winthrop man accused of rape entered a not guilty plea to the charges against him.

47-year-old Jeffery Tyler was arrested in September at Bread of Life Ministries in Augusta where he was the Facility Director.

He is charged with gross sexual assault and sexual abuse of a minor.

Police say that email communication between Tyler and the victim began when she was 12 and led to sex when the girl was 14.

According to court documents the alleged assaults took place from 2012 to 2014 and then again in June of last year.

Tyler is due back in court in May.