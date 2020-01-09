Winterport students become weather reporters

Kids at Leroy H. Smith School are going for the gold as they participate in the annual Winterkids Winter Games.

Students across the state are competing against each other to encourage healthy and active living during the winter months.

On Thursday, they posed as Meteorologists and reporters to earn points towards their school

Hillary Hoyt, a Third Grade Science Teacher says, "Winterkids gives you outlines of ideas and we always like to put some technology spin on it. So we're like, what better way than have them be weather reporters. Instead of just putting it on a worksheet, we’re letting them actually act it out, they really love anything like that."

"We are doing part of Winterkids, so one of the activities this whole week is related to science and physical activity. So, this was really a science lesson that we were doing and it fits right in with all the units that were teaching this year about the weather," Hoyt added. She said, 'Getting them to know what temperature and wind chill is and why we can or can't go outside for recess."

"It’s all about working together and we're trying to go for the gold,"

"We get to take videos of each other reporting the weather."

Hoyt says, "Getting to do fun, different activities is so awesome, especially in January, we just came back from break and it's a way to get all of us super excited to be here. Get us motivated to get outside." Hoyt explained, "I teach all the science for third grade so I'm really excited because we're actually going to do it again in the spring and we'll just see the difference in the change in weather. The community has been super excited, the whole school, there's been a different atmosphere and we're just really happy to be chosen to be part of this, this year."

“We get to do fun activities that we wouldn't normally be able to do in the summer like sledding."

“Telling the temperature. Telling the weather"

"Smith School going for the gold!"