Two creative sisters in Winterport are showing the benefits of having down time at home.

Riley and Sasha spent about two hours making a stained glass masterpiece.

The sisters used painter's tape to mark out the spots, then painted them in with acrylics.

The idea came from the website, craftymorning.com.

Riley is 8 and Thursday was a special day for Sasha- she's celebrating her 7th birthday.