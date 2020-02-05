Winterport man charged with endangering the welfare of his father enters plea

A Winterport man who was accused of tying his elderly father to a couch has entered a plea to a lesser charge.

Police say last spring 56-year-old Michael Underhill used a ratchet strap and rope to restrain the older man to a couch.

Court officials tell us that Underhill was initially charged with endangering the welfare of a person in his care.

That severity of the charge was lowered from intentionally to recklessly in exchange for Underhill's no contest plea.

He was ordered to pay a fine of nearly $2,500.

