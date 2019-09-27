Winterport man charged with child endangerment makes court appearance

A Winterport man wanted by police after his one-year-old daughter died of fentanyl overdose was in court Friday.

31-year-old Shane Smith turned himself in last night.

He pleaded not guilty to child endangerment.

Court documents say Smith told police the girl's mother, 33-year-old Kimberly Nelligan, rubbed drug residue on the inside of the baby's gums to help her sleep.

She also pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

We're told Smith has a long criminal history including theft, arson, and domestic violence.

We asked prosectors today why Smith and Nelligan are only charged with a misdemeanor.