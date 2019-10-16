Winterport man charged with child endangerment facing new charges

The father of a 1-year-old, who authorities say died after her mother rubbed drugs on the child's gums, was in court Wednesday facing new charges.

31-year-old Shane Smith of Winterport is charged with drug possession and violating conditions of release.

According to court documents, Smith was found near the Howland exit on I-95 Monday night lying in the grass.

Police say he told them he ate some meth and couldn't see.

They say he also had a bag of meth on him.

Smith was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Last month, Smith was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

He pleaded not guilty.

The baby's mother, 33-year-old Kimberly Nelligan, also pleaded not guilty to the same charge.

We're told Smith has a long criminal history.

Assistant District Attorney Chris Almy says due to the seriousness of the charges, the judge determined Smith should be held without bail.

"The defendant is not disputing that he should be held with bail but, it remains to be seen exactly how he's going to proceed in court in the future,” said Assistant District Attorney, Chris Almy.

Smith is due back in court in November.