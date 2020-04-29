Winterport couple brings smiles with bear display

A Winterport couple wanted to bring some smiles to their neighborhood to help people better *bear* these tough times.

Since late March, Lee and Stan Bowden have been displaying a stuffed bear in their front door. ​

They work together each day to set up a new theme for the bear.

The bear has been seen rooting for the Red Sox, cooking, fishing, and more.

The couple got the idea from a news story about another community doing a “bear walk” ​

“This is a wonderful neighborhood to walk in." says Stan. "Not only the children, but the adults. They come down from uptown and around and walk through the neighborhood. We love it.”

Lee explained that she just had to try it after seeing the news story.

“I said, why don’t we do that for our neighborhood kids because we have quite a few in the neighborhood and families that walk and two little lovely girls across the street from us. Loey and Ethel-May”

The neighborhood kids have named the bear Fluffy Cotton. ​