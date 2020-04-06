Winterport Fire Department asks for personal protective equipment, community answers call for help

In towns and cities all across our state, we've seen communities come together to help their neighbors.

That's no different in Winterport.

Just Monday, Dickel Floor Supply dropped off some personal protective equipment for the Winterport Fire Department.

In the donation - masks, safety glasses, and gloves.

It's all to help first responders in the town.

Fire Chief Phillip Foley says the community has stepped up and answered the call for help after they put a message out on Facebook.

Foley says their biggest shortfall right now is gowns.

But, they're looking for any PPE equipment you're willing to donate.

Winterport Fire Chief, Philip Foley, "It will help us continue to be able to respond safely and keep our first responders healthy and provide the services that we need without any interruption."

There's a box outside of the town office for drop-offs.