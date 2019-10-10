Winterport Boot Shop in Brewer celebrates milestone with community

Winterport Boot Shop has been kicking around for 45 years now.

They're celebrating the milestone with their customers and the community.

Michael Allen opened the business in 1974 on Main Street in Winterport.

He says they moved to Brewer in 1981 for the convenience of their customers.

Allen says they're thriving despite online shopping and take pride in delivering one-on-one customer service and a quality product.

He says giving back to the community has always been a priority especially when it comes to supporting the skilled trades.

The company gives more than $15,000 every year in scholarships and gifts to financially at-risk students.

"We want to support the people who are coming in to our store and buying boots from us. And shoes. If they weren't supporting us we wouldn't be here. So it only makes sense that we help them with our donations and our sponsorships," said Kierie Piccininni, Marketing and Web Manager of Winterport Boot Shop.

"I've seen our customers bring in their grandchildren, children, and great grandchildren and some cases they are coming directly after having read after their child was born and say look at my kid you know so it's it's very rewarding to know that you're part of their family too," said Allen.

Winterport Boot invites everyone to its anniversary celebration Friday and Saturday at the shop in Brewer.

There wil be cake, coffee and contests.

Every customer will get a free gift and Darling's Ice Cream Truck will be there Friday from 3pm to 5pm with proceeds going to the Eastern Maine Community College Foundation.