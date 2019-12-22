Winter is the time to rid trees of browntail caterpiller and avoid springtime trouble

This time of year, most people aren't thinking about caterpillars.

But folks with the Maine Forest Service says that's exactly what we should be doing to help contain a pretty pesky kind.

Entomologists from the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry are reminding everyone that now is the best time to remove browntail caterpillars from trees.

Browntail caterpillars cause a poison ivy-like rash and they are impacting a broad swath of Maine. Contact with this caterpillar's hairs can cause severe reactions for some individuals.

Browntail caterpillars spend the winter webbed in silken wrapped leaves on the tips of hardwood branches, especially oak and fruit trees. Now through mid-April is when to look for the bright white silk tying a few leaves to the tips of oak and fruit tree branches.

If you see a web, clip it out and destroy it by dropping it in a bucket of soapy water and soaking it overnight; do not leave it on the ground. If they are out of reach, call and schedule professional help.

The caterpillars become active as soon as warmer weather arrives. It is also important to clip webs before mid-April because of the increased risk of toxic hair exposure.

Browntail caterpillar webs are found in Maine from the New Hampshire border to Deer Isle, and inland to Raymond, Turner, Rome, Smithfield, Burnham and Eddington. The moths have been seen as far west to Kingfield, north to Ashland and east to Topsfield, on the New Brunswick border.

For more information on what to look for and how to manage the webs, check out the Maine Forest Service website and click on browntail moth.