Winter hard on local snow removal budgets

"It has been a really strange winter."

This winter has been extra tough on some snow removal budgets.

Maine DOT in Bangor and Brewer Public Works have both exceed their budget when it comes to material such as sand and salt.

"We've already had our storm allotment for the season and actually a little bit above. So, it is pretty tight, we will be squeezing it pretty hard come the end of the year."

"We have had a lot of storms that have come in and turned to rain turned to ice which uses a lot more material than what we are normally used to using."

We're told the difficulty has been increased because of the fluctuating temperatures storms have brought.

"Even though you get three or four inches you are out there trying to keep it down. It cost almost as much for a storm where you get three or four inches than when you get twelve inches."

Brewer Public Works says we have seen more storms this year than average.

"I have in the books thirty storms that we have had to deal with already. Typically we are around 26 or 28 and a lot of those storms have turned into three independent storms in themselves."

While Bangor Public Works says their budget is still in good shape, they say that could change by the end of the month.

"We have only used about forty-five-hundred tons of our six thousand allotments of salt so we have enough to last about three more storms before we have to order more. "

With spring only a couple weeks away, the crews are looking forward to it.

"It just seems like a long winter."