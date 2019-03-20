Winter Harbor woman pleads guilty in connection with deadly crash in Eastbrook

A woman from Winter Harbor has pleaded guilty in connection with a deadly car crash in Eastbrook.

21-year-old Maryah Sprague admitted earlier this month this to reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon.

More serious charges of manslaughter and OUI involving death were dropped.

Sprague was given a one-year deferred sentence.

If she stays out of trouble and undergoes substance abuse treatment, she can plead guilty to a lesser charge and receive a fine.

Police say she was driving in April of 2017 when she ran off Eastbrook Road and hit a utility pole.

24-year-old Kirk Chandler of Sullivan was killed.

Another passenger was seriously hurt.