Winter Harbor man sentenced on federal charges for illegally having a gun

A man from Winter Harbor has been sentenced to five years of probation for being a convicted felon with a gun.

61-year-old Timothy Davis pleaded guilty last summer.

He was sentenced Tuesday in federal court in Bangor.

Court documents say Davis was found guilty in 2010 in Massachusetts of armed assault with intent to murder, a felony.

In 2016, a neighbor told police Davis had threatened another man while holding a shotgun.

Court documents say Davis admitted to authorities he had a gun he knew he wasn't supposed to have and it was stored in his coffee table.

