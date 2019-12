Winter Harbor is celebrating in a unique and early way on New Year’s Eve.

A giant lobster was created by local children and will be dropped from the top of Hammond Hall.

The crustacean is crafted from recycled materials.

But they won't wait until midnight for that fun, Winter Harbor will lower the lobster at 8 p.m.

It's the first time the town has had an event like this.

They've posted details on the "Schoodic Arts for All" Facebook Page