Winter Harbor eatery maintains community tradition

For one coastal town, having an outlet for the arts has always been important.

Eating is important, too.

We took a trip to Winter Harbor to see how they're working together to provide what you could call a well-rounded arrangement.

When it comes to the arts, this seaside community has been providing residents and visitors with a diverse cultural outlet for more than two decades through Schoodic Arts for All.

Mary Laury, Executive Director, said, "One of our goals is to bring the arts to everyone. Everyone who wishes to participate."

A highlight of the year is the Schoodic Arts Festival.

Laury added, "I think we have 84 workshops and 28 performances in 14 days.

A longtime tradition during the festival is a free concert every day. The Brown Bag Lunchtime Performances have a new arrangement this year.

Molly Grant, kitchen manager, said, "Its a grab and go."

Every day folks can grab a bagged lunch from J and M Gerrish on Main Street before the show. Even though the restaurant isn't open on Mondays and Tuesdays, they're still making lunches.

"On Monday and Tuesday, they can come to the back door and get a bagged lunch," said Grant. She added, "any other day, they can come through the front."

"I think that it's a really nice change. I think that it's cool we're partnering with Gerrish's because they're a really great local business, and it's good that we're supporting each other, and their food is really great."

Laury said, "I think they are so generous to even come in on their days off and provide lunches for the two days for our performance attendees."

The lunches and shows can be enjoyed in a shady spot at the Schoolhouse.

Laury added, "We got this beautiful place that we love so much, and it's wonderful to see happy people here at this go to arts festival."