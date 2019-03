Police in Winslow are looking for the public's help in locating a missing teenager who was last seen at Winslow High School.

Winslow police say they are looking for 16-year old Emma Grenier.

Grenier is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall weighing 145 pounds with blue eyes and dirty blonde hair.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing blue jeans, an orange hoody and white sneakers.

Anyone with info on her location is asked to call Winslow police at 872-5215.