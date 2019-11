Waterville police have charged a man with stealing donations intended for the family of a murder victim.

Police say 31-year-old Christopher Hodges of Winslow took donation bins last month from two Dunkin Donuts.

29-year-old Melissa Sousa had worked at one of the locations before her death.

Police say surveillance video shows Hodges taking the money.

He was already in jail on a probation violation charge.