Winslow homeowner calls fire department after phone app alerts her to smoke filed room

When fire broke out at a Winslow family's home last night, the homeowner was the first to know because of an app on her phone.

She was not home but, we're told, she saw the smoke by looking at a room monitor she had set up.

Firefighters arrived on scene around 6 to find fire coming from the roof of the Heywood Road home.

They managed to keep it from spreading to more than one room.

We're told the the family of 6 and their two dogs are staying with relatives.

Winslow's Fire Chief Ronnie Rodriguez credits help from other departments with minimizing damage to that home.