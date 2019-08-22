Winslow Superintendent announces additional bus to after school program

We have an update on a story we did Wednesday.

We told you about a bus shortage involving kids transported from Winslow Elementary School to the Alfond Youth Center after school.​

After our story aired, the superintendent's office announced they've added another bus to the route so all kids will be able to get rides.​

It's a big relief for parents who weren't going to find out if their child was going to have a spot on the bus until a lottery that was scheduled for next week on the day before school starts.​